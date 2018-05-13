Abu Dhabi is to invest $45bn with partners over five years to expand its refining and petrochemicals industry, including building the world’s largest integrated production facility in the town of Ruwais.

State-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company on Sunday unveiled plans to expand its existing downstream industry to “stretch the value of every barrel” as the emirate seeks to diversify its economic base.

“Some are saying that the era of oil is drawing to a close,” said Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Adnoc chief executive. “The fact is nothing could be further from the truth.”

Oil will, he argued, grow in importance as “the essential building block for the products that define daily life”.

Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, is nonetheless preparing for a future beyond oil, accelerating plans for economic diversification away from hydrocarbons. Part of this transformation sees Adnoc, once a conservative national oil company, becoming a growth engine by investing in new industries.

The Adnoc downstream expansion plans seek to leverage the country’s competitive advantage in energy, as well as its location near growing markets, to make more money out of the various stages of producing oil.

The country’s economy, stung by a weaker oil sector, contracted last year, though rising oil prices are forecast to start reviving growth. Adnoc’s investment plans hope to create 15,000 jobs while adding 1 per cent of annual growth to GDP.

Changes in Abu Dhabi come as other Gulf producers, most notably oil company Saudi Aramco, initiate their own reform plans. Aramco is looking at an initial public offering to raise cash for depleted public finances and to kick-start a broader economic revival aiming to boost the private sector.

Adnoc is in negotiations with global companies for investment partnership opportunities in the UAE capital, which has historically built its hydrocarbons industries in tandem with international business.

The expansion plans are set to boost refining capacity by more than 65 per cent, or 600,000 barrels a day, by 2025, through a new refinery that would bring capacity up to 1.5m barrels a day.

Petrochemicals production is planned to treble to 14.4m tonnes a year via another new facility. Adnoc also plans to make overseas investments to secure greater market access.

The plans for the industrial town of Ruwais, located 250km west of the capital, include inviting companies to set up manufacturing for higher-value products, such as chemicals and detergents, or packaging and automotive composites.

As well as providing feedstocks for manufacturing, Adnoc will provide infrastructure and attractive rates to kick-start the project, “significantly contributing to the diversification of the UAE’s economy”, said Mr Jaber.