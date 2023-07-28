Brussels is planning to force lobbyists, non-governmental organisations and law firms in the EU to disclose details of big contracts with foreign governments or state-owned entities, as it attempts to clamp down on hidden influence campaigns.

Věra Jourová, the European Commission’s vice-president for transparency, told the Financial Times she would press ahead with the contentious proposal on “foreign influence”, which drafts suggest will place extra obligations on contracts worth more than €4mn a year.

Groups that fail to comply with the disclosure requirements can be fined under the planned reforms. But in a nod to critics of the measures, Jourová said the groups would not be permanently banned from engaging with EU officials.

In an additional concession to NGOs, which have objected to the draft proposal, Jourová said it may be possible for campaigners to ask for their declarations to be kept secret to avoid “stigmatisation”.

More than 200 groups protested against the law in May, arguing that they would be labelled foreign agents by autocratic regimes inside and outside the EU.

Jourová said this was “nonsense”. “I tried to explain to everyone that this is not something to stigmatise the NGOs but to see who pays for what in the EU,” Jourová said.

The law was originally meant to be presented in June, but following the criticism the European Commission decided to conduct an impact assessment first. The proposal is now expected in autumn.

Details of the proposal remain under discussion but it will aim to create national registers of organisations that use overseas state money to influence EU policy, and to harmonise already existing registers in member states.

Groups receiving foreign money to influence policymaking would have to register in a member state, Jourová said. The Czech politician also expected to require further disclosures, such as the purpose of the work and financial terms, for contracts greater than €4mn a year.

It would apply to “every entity which operates on the market and has a contract,” Jourová said.

Jourová expects the proposed law to include powers to impose civil penalties, not criminal ones as in the US and Australia. Brussels lacks the power to impose them on national security grounds. “We think about financial sanctions. No banning, no stigmatising, no labelling,” she said.

The law would also prevent national governments setting tighter controls, she said. NGOs in Hungary, for example, have objected to a law that forced NGOs receiving foreign funding to register as foreign agents. The law was scrapped following an EU court ruling in 2021, but NGOs still have to undergo special audits in some circumstances.

“There is fear that in some member states this law might be abused by the government inside the EU,” Jourová said. “So we also strictly set the rules . . . explicitly prohibiting the member states to go higher.”

She defended the law, which comes after the Qatargate corruption scandal in the European parliament last year. A former MEP who ran a human rights NGO has confessed to accepting bribes from Qatar and Morocco in a developing investigation.

“The whole democratic world has some rules which enable them to understand who does what for foreign money,” Jourová said. “I have been asked how big the problem is in Europe. I have no exact answer to that because it’s so hard to collect the data.”





