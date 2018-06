Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

European leaders will attempt this month to overcome deep divisions over migration policy, at a time when the issue has flared up again in Germany, threatening to destabilise Angela Merkel's coalition government. Gideon Rachman discusses prospects for the EU summit and whether Ms Merkel's government can survive with the FT's Tobias Buck and James Wilson.