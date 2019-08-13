Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Investors see the odds of an Argentine debt default soaring after opposition candidate Alberto Fernández’s victory in primary elections, the US yield curve flattened to levels not seen since before the financial crisis and consulting group KPMG ousted the head of its UK financial services unit after an investigation into his conduct involving messages sent on WhatsApp. Plus, the FT’s senior energy correspondent, Anjli Raval, unpacks Saudi Aramco’s first-ever earnings call in the lead up to its expected initial public offering.

