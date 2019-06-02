This is the 21st edition of the Financial Times rankings of the world’s leading providers of customised and open-enrolment executive education programmes.

The first ranking features the top 80 business schools in customised executive education — courses tailored to the training needs of the organisations that commission them. The second ranking includes the top 80 schools for open-enrolment programmes — courses on specific topics, such as leadership, that are directed towards professionals regardless of their employer. A third, combined ranking lists the top 50 schools for executive education, calculated from the customised and open tables.

Schools taking part must be internationally accredited by either Equis or AACSB and have earned revenues of at least $2m in 2018 from either their customised or open-enrolment non-degree programmes. This year, a total of 103 schools took part in either or both rankings.

For this year only, software changes to the FT’s data collection tool — in addition to new GDPR requirements — meant that the processes used to gather information from schools and their customers were different. The assessment of the data was carried out in the same way as before, and we conducted rigorous checks with internal and external reviews to ensure it was consistent and accurate.

The ranking of customised course providers is compiled using data from the business schools and their corporate clients in 2018. Each school must nominate a minimum of 20 clients. At least five of them must complete the FT survey for a school to be eligible for the final ranking.

The FT survey was completed by about 1,000 business school clients this year — a response rate of 40 per cent. Each rated their programme on a 10-point scale according to a range of indicators. Their answers directly inform the first 10 of the ranking’s criteria, from course design to follow-up and future use, which account for a combined 80 per cent of the ranking’s weight.

Client responses are weighted according to programme type. Clients select one of three options to categorise their programme: strategic — delivered to top management and designed to influence a company’s direction; general — delivered to management on operational aspects of a company; or functional — related to a specific function, such as marketing. Strategic programmes have the largest weighting and therefore the greatest impact on the ranking.

Responses are also weighted according to the seniority of the individual responsible for specifying the course, the size of the client organisation and the number of schools with which that client has commissioned customised courses in the past three years.

The last five criteria are calculated from information provided by schools on international clients, overseas programmes, growth, partner schools and faculty diversity.

The open-enrolment ranking is compiled using data from course providers and individuals who completed their nominated management programmes in 2018. Schools submit one or two general courses of at least three days in length and one or two advanced courses of at least five days. At least 20 per cent of these programmes’ participants must complete the FT survey, with a minimum of 20 responses, for a school to feature in the final ranking.

About 4,000 participants answered this year’s open programme survey — a response rate of 22 per cent — rating elements of their course on a 10-point scale. Responses by advanced and general-level participants are combined to calculate the first 10 ranking criteria.

These criteria, which include the quality of the participants, of the teaching and the relevance of the skills they gained, inform 80 per cent of the ranking. School data are used to calculate the remaining criteria on female and international participants, growth, international location and partner schools.

For both rankings, information collected in the preceding two years is used, where available, to calculate criteria informed by client and participant responses. If a school has participated for the past three years, the weighting is 40:33:27, with 2019 data counting for 40 per cent. If two years of information is available, the weighting is 55:45, with 2019 data accounting for 55 per cent.

The weightings accorded to the first nine and 10 criteria in the customised and open rankings respectively are determined by the level of importance clients and participants attach to each in their surveys for the 2019 ranking. Weightings for these criteria therefore vary slightly from year to year.

Schools that feature in both rankings are eligible for the combined overall ranking. The top 50 schools are calculated according to an equal weighting of the total scores achieved in both rankings, rather than an average of ranking positions.

Judith Pizer of Jeff Head Associates acted as the FT’s database consultant