Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

  • Introduction to the meeting customer needs and the market

Click to watch the short video below and then answer the questions:

Video: Can e-bikes transform our cities? | FT Tech

  • What is meant by the terms mass market and niche market? Explain where you think e-bikes sit

  • Explain the likely method of market segmentation used by focus bikes

  • Explain the importance of product innovation to a business such as Bosch

  • Assess the implications for e-bike manufacturers of operating in a dynamic market

  • Assess the view that the growth of quick commerce markets will have a positive impact on e-bike manufacturers

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Comments have not been enabled for this article.

Follow the topics in this article