Business class video: Can e-bikes transform our cities?
This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
Introduction to the meeting customer needs and the market
Click to watch the short video below and then answer the questions:
What is meant by the terms mass market and niche market? Explain where you think e-bikes sit
Explain the likely method of market segmentation used by focus bikes
Explain the importance of product innovation to a business such as Bosch
Assess the implications for e-bike manufacturers of operating in a dynamic market
Assess the view that the growth of quick commerce markets will have a positive impact on e-bike manufacturers
Peter McGinn, Harton Academy