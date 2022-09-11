This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Introduction to the meeting customer needs and the market

Click to watch the short video below and then answer the questions:

What is meant by the terms mass market and niche market? Explain where you think e-bikes sit

Explain the likely method of market segmentation used by focus bikes

Explain the importance of product innovation to a business such as Bosch

Assess the implications for e-bike manufacturers of operating in a dynamic market

Assess the view that the growth of quick commerce markets will have a positive impact on e-bike manufacturers

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy