Financial Times foreign exchange correspondent Roger Blitz talks to experts on the currencies market about the week ahead, looking at the global political and economic factors driving the world’s largest market.

Donald Trump's election victory 12 months ago set off a dollar rally and protectionism fears, and heightened political risk in Europe. Roger Blitz asks Eoin Murray of Hermes Investment Management whether markets are more immune to shock, if benign forex conditions will last and what to watch out for in 2018.

