Cyber attack hits hundreds of websites

A major cyber attack disrupted traffic to hundreds of websites including Twitter, the Financial Times, Airbnb and Spotify, disabling access for millions of users particularly on the US east and west coasts.

The US department of homeland security said it was investigating all “potential causes” of the attack, where hackers bombarded one of the internet’s so-called phonebook services with a huge amount of traffic using a method that has become harder to fight against in the past 18 months.

Cyber criminals targeted Dyn, a domain name services company with under 500 employees, because it provides an important service to some of the busiest websites in the world. It translates addresses that humans can read into IP addresses understood by the internet.

Dyn says it provides services to eight of the top internet services and retail companies in the world and six of the top 10 entertainment companies.

The first attack on Friday hit the service for two hours, starting in the UK morning and was followed by a second attack two and a half hours later. A map of outages by Level3 Communications showed the second attack also affecting much of the US west coast.

It is not clear who is responsible for the denial of service attack, which are often favoured by cyber criminals known as hacktivists trying to cause disruption to make a political point.

The attack on Dyn came hours after the company’s researcher Doug Madory presented a talk in Texas on cyber criminals. Mr Madory published his research along with well-known security blogger Brian Krebs, who runs a website which suffered the biggest ever so-called “distributed denial of service” attack last month.

© Level3 Communications

Jeremiah Grossman, chief of security strategy at Sentinel One, a security company, said cyber criminals had found an “attractive target” to wreak havoc in one attack.

“Given the drastic increase lately in the size and scope of the distributed denial of service attacks, DNS providers are scrambling to increase bandwidth capacity to withstand the latest attacks,” he said.

The total number of distributed denial of service attacks, where hackers bombard sites with traffic, has risen 129 per cent year-on-year according to a report by Akamai, a cloud security company, released in September. The intensity of recent attacks has increased sharply because hackers are using “internet of things” devices — including routers, webcams and baby monitors — to launch the attacks, and many have used a technique called NTP amplification to make attacks more powerful.

Dyn is one of the largest services of its kind, and its widespread outage means many companies that rely on it were unable to load their websites for hours.

“Without it [Dyn], we’d all be having to type numbers into web browsers rather than the names of websites,” said British security researcher Graham Cluley.

Among the sites users claimed were affected were The New York Times, SoundCloud, Github and Salesforce, which in turn power hundreds of others. Users also claimed the attack disrupted services such as Shopify and PayPal, which facilitate payments for online shopping on multiple sites. Twitter and The New York Times confirmed they were affected by the attack but the other companies have not yet responded to requests for comment.