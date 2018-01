Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

2018 has brought a slew of domestic challenges for Theresa May, can she tackle them while keeping her government on the tracks? Plus, what do the state of the respective memberships say about their parties? With George Parker, Jim Pickard, Miranda Green and Laura Hughes of the Financial Times. Presented by Sebastian Payne. Produced by Madison Darbyshire.

Stitcher audioBoom RSS