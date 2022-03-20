Business class: P&O Ferries sacks 800 sailors and halts crossings for days
This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.
Specification:
People: approaches to staffing
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
P&O Ferries sacks 800 sailors and halts crossings for days
Explain the role of a trade union such as Nautilus
Assess the implication to a business such as P&O of treating staff as a cost
Assess two effects of P&O’s actions to a retailer of fresh foods operating JIT stock control
Evaluate the usefulness of contingency/scenario planning to a business reliant on P&O
Peter McGinn, Harton Academy
