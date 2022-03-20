Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

P&O Ferries sacks 800 sailors and halts crossings for days

  • Explain the role of a trade union such as Nautilus

  • Assess the implication to a business such as P&O of treating staff as a cost

  • Assess two effects of P&O’s actions to a retailer of fresh foods operating JIT stock control

  • Evaluate the usefulness of contingency/scenario planning to a business reliant on P&O 

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy

