Nato is set to launch its first strategy for space, as the alliance looks to combat the growing military capabilities of Russia and China beyond planet Earth.

Defence ministers from its 29 members are next week expected to open a debate on how Nato should deal with threats ranging from satellite disruption to the militarisation of space and the threat from space debris.

Diplomats say the talks could lead Nato to make space an official domain of operation with the possibility that attacks there would trigger the organisation’s “article 5” collective defence provisions, although they also cautioned that internal differences remained.

“What we are looking towards is to bring space firmly on to the agenda at Nato. What the environment is, what the threats are,” said one alliance diplomat. “It is about understanding how things in space interact with what is on earth — and understanding what resilience we would need to mitigate that.”

Ministers are expected to agree the creation of the space strategy at their regular meeting in Brussels starting on Wednesday, after a tasking by leaders last year and ahead of another summit due in London in December.

The Russians understand it, the Chinese understand it . . . space gives a huge advantage for the alliance

The initiative aimed to take advantage of existing and future capabilities, rather than launching new Nato assets to replace a previous generation of alliance satellites whose decommissioning concluded in 2009, diplomats said.

The anticipated decision comes as Russia and China increase their presence in space. The US Defence Intelligence Agency warned in a report this year that both countries were developing jamming and cyber space capabilities, directed energy weapons and ground-based antisatellite missiles — though Beijing and Moscow deny any hostile intent.

Another Nato diplomat said alliance countries were recognising that their prized dominance in space — where they still account for well over half of satellites — also created vulnerabilities. “The Russians understand it, the Chinese understand it . . . space gives a huge advantage for the alliance,” the official said.

US President Donald Trump, who has been pushing fellow Nato members to up their defence spending and prove their military relevance, has also been taking an increasing interest in space. Mr Trump last year announced a new Space Force branch of the military, in the face of opposition from the Pentagon and criticism from the House of Representatives armed services committee.

“There is pressure [on Nato] from the US and pressure from international developments,” Christian Mölling, deputy director of the German Council on Foreign Relations, said of the alliance’s space move. “Every western military operation depends on space for GPS, surveillance radar and communications, so there is no way to fight a war without the use of space infrastructure.”

Diplomats and analysts say potential threats will rise as terrestrial civilian and military infrastructure grows increasingly dependent on space-borne communications — and thus increasingly prone to physical disruption and electronic corruption. A Chinese-based hacking group successfully infiltrated computers that control western satellites, according to a report last year by Symantec, the security company.

Nato allies hold varying views over the importance of upgrading space to a formal domain of operation, diplomats said. Some countries, including France, cherish their “strategic autonomy” over their military assets and are historically cautious about handing over control to other parties such as Nato commanders.