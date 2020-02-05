Qatar Airways is in talks to buy a 49 per cent stake in Rwanda’s national carrier as the Gulf airline looks to grow its presence in one of the world’s fast-growing aviation markets.

Akbar Al Baker, chief executive of Qatar Airways, on Wednesday said he was negotiating to buy a stake in the state-owned airline, pointing to Africa as a region with big growth potential.

It comes just weeks after the Doha-based carrier agreed a deal to buy a 60 per cent stake in Rwanda’s new Bugesera International Airport, located in the capital Kigali, which Mr Al Baker said would have capacity for 10m passengers.

“In Africa, there is a big demand for air travel which today is very poorly connected, so we always look at opportunities in our field to do investments similar to what we have done in the past,” said Mr Al Baker, speaking at a panel event at CAPA Qatar Aviation conference.

He added that the attraction of Kigali was its “location, the stability of the country and the very favourable business environment that exists in that country”.

The Gulf carrier has been busy in recent years acquiring shareholdings in other airlines to help boost transit traffic through its Doha hub, a strategy that has become more pressing after it was hit in 2017 by a blockade from Saudi, Emirati and Bahraini airspace following a political dispute.

Qatar Airways has acquired holdings in Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific and Italy’s Meridiana, and owns stakes in IAG, which owns British Airways, as well as Chile-based Latam Airlines. More recently, it bought a stake in China Southern Airlines.

Mr Al Baker said the airline would take “our time to negotiate” the deal with RwandAir. He also noted that Qatar Airways was still interested in buying a stake in India’s IndiGo, but said it was waiting for the right “atmosphere” for it to do a deal.

RwandAir has 12 aircraft, according to its website, and flies to destinations across central, eastern and southern Africa, as well as a select few locations in Europe, US and Asia as part of a government strategy to become a regional trade hub.