United chief plays down impact on brand from passenger incident

United Continental chief executive Oscar Munoz, hit by a consumer firestorm over the violent removal of a passenger from a plane last week, apologised to all of the carrier’s customers but downplayed suggestions the incident would hurt the company’s brand.

Speaking on an investor call on Tuesday, Mr Munoz said it was too soon to tell whether the public backlash over the event had hurt bookings, in the US or in China where it was condemned on social media. He said he had visited the Chinese consulate in Chicago to discuss the matter and would reach out to customers and Chinese government officials on a previously scheduled trip to China soon.

Mr Munoz was criticised for failing to grasp the severity of what United is now calling a “big failure last week”, when Dr David Dao was left with a concussion, broken nose and two lost teeth after he was dragged from flight 3411 by airport police to make room for airline staff. Chinese social media reacted after he was originally misidentified as Chinese.

When asked about brand damage, Mr Munoz said some corporate customers had expressed concerns, but said “they believe we will get this fixed and at the end of the day we will be stronger”.

He added to a string of apologies issued over the past week to say: “I want to apologise to all our customers . . . You can and should expect more from us,” adding: “We are and will make the necessary policy adjustments to make sure this will never happen again”.

United officials turned quickly to stressing the stronger than expected financial performance of the company, which reported adjusted first-quarter earnings per share on Monday of 41 cents, above the market consensus of 38 cents. United also forecast that second quarter consolidated passenger revenue per available seat mile — a closely watched industry metric — would rise 1 to 3 per cent in the second quarter, the first positive unit revenue growth in two years.

Chris Higgins, airline analyst at Morningstar, wrote in a research note: “Although management once again apologised for the Flight 3411 incident in its earnings release, the company’s second-quarter 2017 guidance provides an initial indication that the near-term revenue impact from the event could be muted.”

United shares fell 3.4 per cent on Tuesday more than erasing Monday’s gain ahead of the release of first-quarter results.