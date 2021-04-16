Chanel cashmere dress, £5,105, and velour sandals, £910. Moscot acetate Miltzen glasses, £265. Fendi oak and leather Mini Baguette Trunk clutch, £3,650 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Ff8c86dbd-d0e5-4eca-a1f0-5e89dca337d6.jpg?dpr=1&fit=scale-down&quality=highest&source=next&width=700]\nChanel cashmere dress, £5,105, and velour sandals, £910. Moscot acetate Miltzen\nglasses, £265. Fendi oak and leather Mini Baguette Trunk clutch, £3,650 ©\nVincent van de WijngaardMiu Miu chenille top, £570. Dolce & Gabbana Plexiglas crossbody Sicily bag, £3,421. On table: Chanel Rouge Coco Flash lipstick in 144 Move, £33. Kaweco aluminium Gold AL Sport mechanical pencil, £80, at Choosing Keeping [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F5734efaa-6f64-4a6f-81ab-54397b8f3f2f.jpg?dpr=1&fit=scale-down&quality=highest&source=next&width=700]\nMiu Miu chenille top, £570. Dolce & Gabbana Plexiglas crossbody Sicily bag,\n£3,421. On table: Chanel Rouge Coco Flash lipstick in 144 Move, £33. Kaweco\naluminium Gold AL Sport mechanical pencil, £80, at Choosing Keeping © Vincent\nvan de WijngaardBurberry hand‑embroidered crystal net vest, POA. Wolford crewneck body, £85, and nylon Luxe 9 tights, £21. Jimmy Choo patent-leather Romy 100 shoes, £495 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F06b48110-85c9-4768-b5e5-7760d4749b90.jpg?dpr=1&fit=scale-down&quality=highest&source=next&width=700]\nBurberry hand‑embroidered crystal net vest, POA. Wolford crewneck body, £85, and\nnylon Luxe 9 tights, £21. Jimmy Choo patent-leather Romy 100 shoes, £495 ©\nVincent van de WijngaardGucci wool lamé jacquard dress, £3,350, and sequin gloves, £485 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2Fdb67b303-c652-4dbf-b3eb-3e8695c5f6a0.jpg?dpr=1&fit=scale-down&quality=highest&source=next&width=700]\nGucci wool lamé jacquard dress, £3,350, and sequin gloves, £485 © Vincent van de\nWijngaardChanel cashmere dress, £5,105, and velour sandals, £910. Moscot acetate Miltzen glasses, £265. Fendi oak and leather Mini Baguette Trunk clutch, £3,650 [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F7db1fa56-b441-4b44-afa1-e48d2dea73f4.jpg?dpr=1&fit=scale-down&quality=highest&source=next&width=700]\nChanel cashmere dress, £5,105, and velour sandals, £910. Moscot acetate Miltzen\nglasses, £265. Fendi oak and leather Mini Baguette Trunk clutch, £3,650 ©\nVincent van de WijngaardBurberry rubberised cotton and nylon trench coat, £3,290. Falke polyamide/elastane Seidenglatt tights, £16. Bra and knickers, model’s own [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F8a23c64b-5172-41a8-94f8-b24083e873a2.jpg?dpr=1&fit=scale-down&quality=highest&source=next&width=700]\nBurberry rubberised cotton and nylon trench coat, £3,290. Falke\npolyamide/elastane Seidenglatt tights, £16. Bra and knickers, model’s own ©\nVincent van de WijngaardBottega Veneta patent-leather dress, £4,410, and leather Lagoon sandals, £845. Gucci faux-fur scarf, £1,150. Model, Saskia de Brauw at Viva London. Special thanks to Rita Bao and Thomas Bonnouvrier at Art + Commerce. Stylist’s assistant, Aylin Bayhan. Shot in a private home in the Hudson Valley, New York [https://www.ft.com/__origami/service/image/v2/images/raw/https%3A%2F%2Fd1e00ek4ebabms.cloudfront.net%2Fproduction%2F0e702eb3-4816-4f1b-ba85-f94423feaa82.jpg?dpr=1&fit=scale-down&quality=highest&source=next&width=700]\nBottega Veneta patent-leather dress, £4,410, and leather Lagoon sandals, £845.\nGucci faux-fur scarf, £1,150. Model, Saskia de Brauw at Viva London. Special\nthanks to Rita Bao and Thomas Bonnouvrier at Art + Commerce. Stylist’s\nassistant, Aylin Bayhan. Shot in a private home in the Hudson Valley, New York ©\nVincent van de Wijngaard