Photography by Vincent van de Wijngaard. Fashion by Isabelle Kountoure. Model Saskia de Brauw

Chanel cashmere dress, £5,105, and velour sandals, £910. Moscot acetate Miltzen glasses, £265. Fendi oak and leather Mini Baguette Trunk clutch, £3,650 
Miu Miu chenille top, £570. Dolce & Gabbana Plexiglas crossbody Sicily bag, £3,421. On table: Chanel Rouge Coco Flash lipstick in 144 Move, £33. Kaweco aluminium Gold AL Sport mechanical pencil, £80, at Choosing Keeping  
Burberry hand‑embroidered crystal net vest, POA. Wolford crewneck body, £85, and nylon Luxe 9 tights, £21. Jimmy Choo patent-leather Romy 100 shoes, £495
Gucci wool lamé jacquard dress, £3,350, and sequin gloves, £485
Chanel cashmere dress, £5,105, and velour sandals, £910. Moscot acetate Miltzen glasses, £265. Fendi oak and leather Mini Baguette Trunk clutch, £3,650
Burberry rubberised cotton and nylon trench coat, £3,290. Falke polyamide/elastane Seidenglatt tights, £16. Bra and knickers, model’s own
Bottega Veneta patent-leather dress, £4,410, and leather Lagoon sandals, £845. Gucci faux-fur scarf, £1,150. Model, Saskia de Brauw at Viva London. Special thanks to Rita Bao and Thomas Bonnouvrier at Art + Commerce. Stylist’s assistant, Aylin Bayhan. Shot in a private home in the Hudson Valley, New York
