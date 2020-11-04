European equities drop as nervousness sets in
Naomi Rovnick
European stock markets rallied in the past two days as money managers placed strong bets on a clear win for Joe Biden, followed by huge government stimulus for the US economy.
That complacency has been pierced after Donald Trump won some crucial battleground states including Florida, claimed victory prematurely and threatened to go to the Supreme Court.
In opening trades, the Stoxx 600 regional benchmark fell 0.9 per cent and London’s FTSE 100 dropped 1 per cent.
The European banking sector — which fund managers believed would benefit from a Biden victory that involved higher US government borrowing and a knock-on rise in Treasury yields — is trading 3 per cent lower.
Oil and gas shares are also down more than 3 per cent, on average.
Banks and energy stocks are so-called value shares, given their high dividend yields, that fund managers had been buying in recent days because such stocks tend to benefit from strong economic growth.
With Mr Biden's forecast lead having faded, the future of his multi-trillion dollar stimulus plans is in doubt.
Biden wins southwestern battleground state of Arizona
Demetri Sevastopulo
Joe Biden has won Arizona, a southwestern swing state that has increasingly become a battleground because of demographic changes that have made the state more liberal.
Arizona had only voted for one Democrat – Bill Clinton in 1996 – since Harry Truman won the state after the second world war in 1948.
The Associated Press called the state for Mr Biden about six hours after polls closed at 9pm eastern time.
Hillary Clinton made a pitch for Arizona in 2016, but lost to Mr Trump by 3.5 points. The state, which awards 11 electoral college votes, was one of the battlegrounds that Mr Trump had targeted in the final weeks of the race. The Biden camp stepped up their efforts in the state later in the campaign as it appeared more competitive.
Trump falsely claims victory and threatens to go to Supreme Court
Demetri Sevastopulo
Donald Trump on Wednesday declared that he had beaten Joe Biden despite not securing the 270 electoral college votes needed to win and accused his rival of trying to steal the election with the counting of mail-in ballots.
“We are going to the United States Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop,” Mr Trump said at a press conference in the White House shortly after 2am. “It’s a very sad moment. And we will win this, and as far as I am concerned we already have.”
Mr Trump spoke after winning several critical swing states, including Florida and Ohio. But the president has not won enough states to claim victory. Late on Tuesday evening, Mr Biden said that he believed that he would emerge the winner after states that include Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania report their results.
In claiming that his opponent was trying to steal the election, Mr Trump was doubling down on his recent strategy to undermine the legitimacy of the election, in an effort to prepare for a possible loss to Mr Biden.
Biden picks up vote from Nebraska's second congressional district
Lauren Fedor
Joe Biden has won one electoral college vote in Nebraska's second congressional district, a small but potentially significant gain for the Democrat as he tries to rack up the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the White House.
Just two states — Nebraska and Maine — allocate their electoral college votes by congressional district, rather than a winner-takes-all system where the candidate who wins the popular vote in the state claims all of its electoral votes. The second congressional district in Nebraska comprises most of the Omaha metropolitan area.
The Associated Press called the district for Biden around 1:30am EST.
Trump holds on to Texas
Demetri Sevastopulo
Donald Trump has won Texas, the second-biggest prize on election night after California because of its 38 electoral college votes.
The result followed a campaign that saw the huge state become a battleground for the first time in decades. Democrats knew Texas was a tough state but they had hoped that demographic changes and anti-Trump sentiment would help Joe Biden become the first Democrat to win since Jimmy Carter in 1976.
The Associated Press called Texas for Mr Trump just after 1am eastern time on Wednesday after polls in most of the state closed at 8pm eastern time. Mr Trump won the state by nine points in 2016, in what was viewed as a poor result for a Republican.
Biden tells supporters to ‘keep the faith’
Courtney Weaver
Former vice-president Joe Biden said he was confident he would win the election in the early hours of Wednesday morning. But he warned supporters results would not come in until “maybe tomorrow morning, maybe longer”.
Speaking to crowds of honking supporters shortly after 12:30am EST outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, Mr Biden projected optimism about his path to victory. “I am here to tell you tonight: we believe we are on track to win this election,” Mr Biden said. “We’re going to have to be patient until the hard work of tallying votes is finished. And it ain’t over until every vote is counted — every ballot is counted. But we’re feeling good. We’re feeling good about where we are.”
He said the campaign was “confident” it would win Arizona and was “still in the game" in Georgia — a state the campaign had not been counting on to win. He said they were also “feeling real good” about Wisconsin and Michigan. “And by the way," Mr Biden added, “it’s going to take awhile to count the votes, but we’re going to win Pennsylvania.”
He concluded: “Keep the faith guys. We’re going to win this."
Trump wins crucial swing state of Florida
Lauren Fedor
Donald Trump has won Florida, the Associated Press called just after 12:30am EST on Wednesday morning, a major electoral victory for the president as he seeks re-election.
Florida has 29 electoral college votes, making it the largest battleground by population, and has historically been seen as a bellwether. The victor in 13 of the last 14 elections in Florida has gone on to win the White House.
Trump wins Ohio and Iowa, while Biden nabs Minnesota
Courtney Weaver
Donald Trump has carried Ohio and the key battleground state of Iowa, the Associated Press has reported, handing the president an additional 24 electoral votes.
While Ohio played a pivotal role in the 2004 election and voted twice for Barack Obama, it has trended increasingly Republican in recent years. In 2016, Mr Trump carried the state by a margin of more than 8 points. Earlier on Tuesday, Mike DeWine, the state’s Republican governor, had predicted on CNN that Mr Trump would “squeak” out a win in the state thanks to strong support in the traditionally Democratic Ohio Valley. Mr Biden made a final visit to the state on Monday. Mr Trump also won Iowa, a state he easily carried four years ago.
While some pre-election polls had projected Mr Biden winning the state, a final poll by the Des Moines Register had suggested Mr Trump would win the state by a 7-point margin. The state has been a closely watched race due to its competitive Senate race, where Democrat Teresa Greenfield has been neck-and-neck with Republican incumbent Joni Ernst. AP called the race for Ms Ernst at 12:37 am EST. The AP called Minnesota for Mr Biden, awarding the former vice-president 10 electoral votes.
Georgia Senate race set for run-off
Lauren Fedor
Control of the US Senate may come down to a single race in Georgia — which might not be decided until January.
The presidential contest in Georgia may still be too close to call, but the Associated Press declared late on Tuesday that a special election in the state would advance to a run-off, to be held in early January, between Democrat Raphael Warnock, pastor of Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church, and Kelly Loeffler, a former Wall Street executive.
Brian Kemp, Georgia’s Republican governor, appointed Ms Loeffler to the US Senate last December after Johnny Isakson stepped down over health concerns. Mr Warnock and Ms Loeffler emerged as the top two finishers on Tuesday in a so-called “jungle primary” with more than a dozen other candidates on the ballot, including Republican congressman Doug Collins.
Georgia is the only state in the US where not one but two Senate seats are up for grabs. Results in the other race, where Democrat Jon Ossoff is challenging Republican David Perdue, are not yet in. That race could also advance to a run-off if neither man earns more than half of the votes.
