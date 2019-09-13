FT Series

The limits of humanity

Reacting to robots, redefining our relationship with animals and revealing the things that are killing us now — a special series
Are animals ‘persons’?

As we learn more about our similarities, the battle for non-human rights grows

Hard-wired to ignore the climate crisis?

Why it’s in our nature to leave life-and-death issues to the last minute

Me, myself and A.I. — should robots look like us?

Androids need human-like qualities to foster acceptance – but not too many

What’s killing us now?

How life, death and disease have changed over the past 180 years