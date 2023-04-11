Last summer in Henan, with China’s zero-covid policies still in place, thousands of enraged depositors took to the streets when they discovered that four local banks had frozen Rmb40bn of their money. The freeze was imposed after a year-long fraud, during which the banks’ owners had extracted cash and escaped overseas.

The incident reverberated around the country, adding pressure to reform banking and financial regulation at the national level. In March, Beijing announced a shake-up of China’s financial and banking oversight and regulation.

The language and substance of the reforms are bold. The question is whether China has built a clear mechanism that will protect its system when banking crises multiply. China is not the only one grappling with the issue, as the failure of the Silicon Valley Bank in the US and the fire sale of Credit Suisse demonstrate.

Regulators unravelling the mess in Henan not only discovered a decade-long trail of fraud, but also identified corruption among the financial watchdogs themselves. While the immediate questions concerned depositors’ possible complicity in the malfeasance, and whether they would get their money back, there was also the larger issue of how far the government would go to underwrite trust in the banking system as a whole.



The situation on the ground in Henan was so troubled that Beijing sent in a veteran to clear up the mess. Their man was Liu Rong, an experienced regulator who knew about resolving crises in the provinces. The problem for Beijing was that Liu and other regulatory troubleshooters found themselves confronting a familiar roadblock: tension between local and central government when dealing with financial crises.

Over recent years, China has experienced a wide range of financial crises. Regulators have stepped in to resolve grand scale peer-to-peer lending fraud, retail investors’ exposure to crude-oil derivatives and even calamities created by regulators themselves imposing overly harsh conditions on property sector lending. In each of these cases, the problem was made far more complex by the absence of a unified regulatory force and a clear response mechanism.



China’s answer was the regulatory revamp revealed last month. It created a new national financial watchdog to oversee all financial activities except the securities industry. On top of that, the leadership added an overarching Communist Party-led committee which ordered all financial watchdogs to tighten their grip.



The new bureau will, in theory, become a powerful go-to manager that ensures financial stability and consumer protection, leaving the People’s Bank of China to focus on traditional monetary policies. Local central bank branches will be streamlined, and regional authorities will cede power to central regulators in local financial affairs.



Many insiders have hailed the reform as progress — it aims to bridge supervisory lapses and respond faster to designated risks. The revamped system also inches closer to global norms, splitting prudential and conduct regulation.



But the new regime, critics say, still fails to address the biggest absence in the system — a clear “waterfall” of loss allocation when authorities do have to step in to deal with a troubled financial firm. Again, this was precisely the issue raised by the recent banking turmoil in the US and Switzerland. If resolution and loss allocation is handled badly, it could dent economic confidence (which is already fragile after three years of zero-Covid policies), and erode local economies, which still provide a lifeline for the world’s second-largest economy.



“Financial risk resolution is still the weakest point of the regulatory system,” says one senior Chinese banking regulator who is in the front line of this mission. “Central regulators and local governments tend to accuse each other for not doing enough in defusing financial risks, and the blame game always extends to who pays for the cost when risks go burst.”



Conflicts between local and central bodies are likely to worsen after the regulatory revamp, as central authorities will inevitably push their regional counterparts to absorb all financial costs. However, after three years of pandemic and the fallout from real estate sales, local government coffers are drained.



“For China, the problem in resolving a crisis is never about insufficient power consolidation,” the senior banking regulator admits. “It’s always about the on-again off-again relationship between regulatory bodies, and power struggles between central and local authorities.”



Some may argue the lack of clarity in cost allocation is a case of baiping jiushi shuiping, meaning “you get it right when you get it done”. No one is planning for when or where the next crisis will emerge. Senior foreign exchange regulator Lu Lei told reporters at a recent forum that China’s central bank has a toolbox in place to counter predictable risks. But as Switzerland’s finance minister Karin Keller-Sutter has admitted, capital buffers and curbs on banking risk are inadequate in a real crisis. Her Chinese counterparts might take note — the clock is ticking.

cheng.leng@ft.com









