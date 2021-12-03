This edition features these stories from ft.com

China’s Didi to delist from New York and switch to Hong Kong

Omicron threatens to stoke US inflation, warns top Fed official

US jobs data will show whether labour market recovery is back on track

Bulb’s £1.7bn rescue came despite cheaper option, documents show

