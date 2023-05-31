This week, we’re revisiting an episode from last year. Johnson & Johnson, one of the world’s largest healthcare companies, is facing thousands of lawsuits from people alleging they got cancer from using one of their oldest products: talc-based baby powder. To manage the growing liability, J&J deployed a controversial bankruptcy manoeuvre known as the Texas two-step. The FT’s US pharmaceutical correspondent Jamie Smyth helps us explore whether J&J’s use of this manoeuvre is setting a precedent for corporations to evade accountability in America. Plus, stick around for an update on what’s happened to the Texas two-step since this episode first aired.

Clip from NBC

For further reading:

Johnson & Johnson’s ‘Texas-two-step’ sparks outcry over US bankruptcy regime

Talc ruling a blow to J&J and the ‘Texas two-step’ bankruptcy jig

Talcum powder cancer claims target J&J’s new consumer carve-out

On Twitter, follow Jamie Smyth (@JamieSmythF) and Michela Tindera (@mtindera07)

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com