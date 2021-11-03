There’s a point in the middle course of every man’s life when he becomes weirdly preoccupied with socks. He thinks about socks several times a day: their fleeting lives and their fugitive nature. He thinks about them in the morning when he mournfully puts them on and notes the circular hole underneath that leaves his heel adhering clammily to the insole of his shoe.

He thinks about them during the day, when the risk of gangrene causes him to adjust them in the futile hope that his big toe will not end up poking out the hole at the front, or when they make a bid for freedom inside his welly boot. He thinks about them in the evening, when he takes them off and tosses them into the laundry bin and frets that it might have been the last half-decent pair.

They cause him to heave a Sisyphean sigh as he hangs damp sock after damp sock on the clothes rack, and wonders whether the time a father of three spends hanging up socks, by the end of his short life on Earth, will be measured in weeks or months. The following day he sorts glumly through the mountain of dry socks, wondering how fully two-thirds of the haul will have no obvious twin. He rages when he discovers that his wife has borrowed his one newish pair.

He marvels, too, at the quirks of sock physics. Those magnificently engineered and extremely expensive thick hiking socks, for instance: how can they be so superbly comfortable on first wearing and then, within a couple of washes, have halved in size and lost all elasticity so you need a brace-and-tackle to get them on your feet?

Why can an identical pair of ordinary cotton-mix socks, like some demented podiatric twin study, grow so far apart that one of them is elongated and almost obscenely supple while the other has become as gnarled and crispy as a poppadom? And isn’t it wonderful that they can turn bamboo into lovely soft eco-friendly socks; and how much less wonderful that they thereafter turn steadily back into bamboo?

Pantherella Danvers cotton socks, £13, pantherella.com Bombas merino wool crew socks, £20, bombas.co.uk

Ask this man — let us call him “me” to preserve his anonymity — what he wants for Christmas, and the answer will be: socks. Nothing fancy, he’ll say: Marks and Spencer will do. In so doing, of course, he bids to suck all the joy out of a family Christmas Day. And, no, you don’t want anything fancy. You don’t want the custard-yellow or crimson red socks that mark you out as “a bit of a character”, or the multicoloured stripy woollen games socks that mark you out as an arrested public schoolboy. You just want socks that will mean you don’t have to think about socks.

At some point, of course, you have made the easy-to-make mistake of thinking that if you simply buy a ton of identical plain black socks you will have solved your problem cheaply and efficiently. Not so. The bastards change in the wash. They become harder, rather than easier, to pair — and, of course, an odd number will emerge from the washing machine each time no matter what you do.

Gillian Johnson’s excellent children’s book The Lost Sock, incidentally, suggests that wormholes at the back of washing machines transport these orphans to a planet of lost socks. (I also commend to you Jerry Seinfeld’s thoughts on the subject and the Ogden Nash poem “Shrinking Song”, about the perils of shrinkage.)

So — to solve my local incarnation of the universal sock problem, my kind colleagues on the FT fashion desk called in the podiatric equivalent of the Berlin airlift. Many couriers brought many socks to my door. It really was, more than figuratively, all my Christmases come at once.

Genevieve Sweeney merino wool walking socks, £25, genevievesweeney.com Jennifer Kent cashmere socks, £40, jenniferkent.com

Pantherella’s Classic and Luxury Collections, for instance, demonstrated a nice line in high-rise classic-looking socks — on the sheer side, for those who like a thinner sock — in modestly patterned hues such as pale blue and burgundy. I especially liked, too, the no-nonsense Bombas socks: robust in midweight merino wool, cheerfully but not gaudily colourful, and benefiting from “honeycomb arch support system” yet not sticky in the slightest. CDLP’s bamboo socks — plain black and white, the versions I saw — were as excellently modest as a sock can be; though having had traumatic experiences with bamboo socks of a rival brand before, I’m curious to see how they fare in the wash.

For resistance to the uncut toenail, I have very high hopes of Genevieve Sweeney’s luxury British walking sock. At 67 per cent merino, blue as my new passport on the upper and its walking surface luxuriantly reinforced from heel to toe in double-thick flecked blue-grey, it’s a thing of loveliness. Jennifer Kent’s 85 per cent cashmere sock is very much from the same stable — though this one is so soft I imagine preferring to wear it with slippers rather than hiking boots.

I’ve always tended to steer clear of any socks that come in a branded, ribbon-wrapped box and swaddled in tissue paper. But such socks exist, and Paul Smith and the consonantally challenged Peper Harow supply them. The former, once you get the wrapping off, are unpretentious cotton-polyamide day-to-day socks in traditional design and bold Paul-Smithy op-art stripes. You could imagine them as the splash of personality under a City boy’s suit. The actually hairy part-mohair ones, in thick horizontal stripes of red and turquoise, look like a watercolourist’s idea of a sock in a children’s book, and are all the better for it.

Peper Harow Disruption socks, £16, peperharowengland.com Paul Smith mohair-blend socks, £38, paulsmith.co.uk

Peper Harow’s — made from ethically sourced cotton — are another straightforward sock for the working shoe: just the right heft and stretch, and in a series of cheery modern designs with a touch of the Bridget Rileys about them.

If any of the above contain, without having mentioned it, a GPS tracker, an auto-pairing system, a wife-repellent or a lifetime guarantee, so much the better. In a month’s time, I fear, I might yet find myself twitching a Paul Smith sock-hole over my big toe no less sadly than I did a Uniqlo one. But for now, I’m happy as a clam and my family have no idea what to buy me for Christmas.

