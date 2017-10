Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Populist parties are on the rise in Poland, Hungary and now the Czech Republic after the election victory of a party led by Andrej Babiš, who some people label the Czech Donald Trump. Gideon Rachman discusses how serious a challenge this poses for the European Union as a club of like-minded democracies with Neil Buckley and James Shotter.

