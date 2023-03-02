Bill Gates on Ukraine’s ‘shock to the system’
The Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist talks to Gideon about his efforts to keep global development goals alive amid rising geopolitical tensions. They discuss shrinking aid budgets, climate, technology, China-US tensions and whether Gates remains an optimist about the future.
Bill Gates warns Ukraine war is sapping Europe’s foreign aid budgets
Elon Musk’s Twitter is ‘stirring up’ digital polarisation, says Bill Gates
