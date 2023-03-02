The Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist talks to Gideon about his efforts to keep global development goals alive amid rising geopolitical tensions. They discuss shrinking aid budgets, climate, technology, China-US tensions and whether Gates remains an optimist about the future.

Bill Gates warns Ukraine war is sapping Europe’s foreign aid budgets

Elon Musk’s Twitter is ‘stirring up’ digital polarisation, says Bill Gates

Bill Gates loves trash

Subscribe to The Rachman Review wherever you get your podcasts - please listen, rate and subscribe.

Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com