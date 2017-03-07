Yingde Gases battle stirs hopes for Asia dealmaking

When Zhongguo Sun and Trevor Strutt first thought of setting up their own company, they were spurred to do so because of a takeover battle for their then-employer. Sixteen years later the pair are embroiled in their own fight for control in a saga that is gripping Asia’s financial community.

The tussle over their group Yingde Gases has involved a rare public boardroom battle that ousted Mr Sun and Mr Strutt from the group and an equally unusual public “bear hug” bid directly to shareholders. Most recently, Yingde has been the subject of a lowball bid from an Asian private equity house with the potential to win the day. Small wonder the situation has excited bankers and investors.

The fight offers a faint hope that genuine, value-maximising dealmaking in Asia could pick up if more competitive bids emerge for groups that lack a controlling shareholder. In the case of Hong Kong-listed Yingde, stakes held by groups such as Aberdeen Asset Management and BlackRock, among others, in theory hold the balance of power. Two shareholder votes are due on Wednesday.

“This is as far from vanilla as you get in Hong Kong — its an extraordinary situation,” said one longtime dealmaker. “It is what we all live for.”

History, however, suggests the Yingde battle might be the most dramatic situation most Asian financiers will see for years. Dealmaking in the region has picked up recently: mergers and acquisitions involving an Asian group were worth $1.3tn last year according to Dealogic, up 50 per cent from a decade ago. The rise has been spurred by corporate China’s appetite for overseas purchases as well as high-profile Japanese deals. Last year these were typified by ChemChina’s $47bn deal for Syngenta and Softbank’s $32bn swoop on ARM Holdings.

Both of those were exceptional by Asia standards. ChemChina’s deal involved a competitive bidding process. Softbank’s was a bold gambit in the weeks following the UK’s vote to leave the EU. Both involved the sort of fees and related work bankers dream of.

But more than two-thirds of deals in Asia are intra-regional affairs where controlling shareholders and mostly supine minority investors combine to frustrate hopes of a competitive process.

Take the region’s biggest deal the year before ChemChina and SoftBank grew so bold: the $90bn reorganisation of Li Ka-shing’s empire in two parts. Investors approved the deal with no public questioning, even though the effective share price for Hutchison Whampoa, Mr Li’s crown jewel, was below its one, five and 10-year average prices. “Controlling shareholders are the biggest reason we don’t see more real situations,” says one hedge fund manager, citing investor attempts to convince Panasonic to pay more to buy back its homebuilder subsidiary. “Look at Japan — you know as a minority investor you will get messed around.”

State-owned enterprises pose many of the same problems for minority investors as family-run empires. The biggest deal of 2014 was the $60bn merger of China’s two largest trainmakers, CSR and CNR. Shares in the two were suspended for three months as the details were worked out — a practice that effectively shut down market discussion.

Another factor frustrating would-be dealmakers is an often slow response from regulators. Asian bankers and hedge funds often refer wistfully to the rapid rulings of London’s Takeover Panel in live bid situations.

“If you want this market to be more activist and see shareholders fight for their rights, you have to be ready for that,” said one banker of the fast-moving Yingde situation.

Stakeholders in the Yingde battle on Friday asked Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission to intervene with as yet no response. Wednesday’s shareholder votes are proposals from each side to remove the other from the board amid competing bids for the company from Air Products of the US and PAG, the Asian private equity group. The PAG offer is the subject of complaint because Zhao Xiangti, Yingde’s chairman, signed an irrevocable agreement to sell PAG his 12 per cent, raising its stake to 42 per cent just as Mr Zhao is purportedly running a competitive auction for the whole thing.

Yingde’s battle may be decided in the coming days but Asia’s M&A landscape will take longer to evolve. Controlling shareholders are a fact of the region’s markets, meaning it is up to investors to make their voices heard. They will need regulators to support them in doing so.

