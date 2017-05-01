Leaks from meeting at Number 10 threaten to poison Brexit talks

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

After dinner, the knives came out. The British government has accused the European Commission of seeking to “punish” the UK over Brexit after the leaked account of a private meeting raised tensions between London and Brussels. The report published in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung portrayed last Wednesday’s dinner between Theresa May, British prime minister, and Jean-Claude Juncker, European Commission president, as a disaster. Mrs May dismissed the reports as “Brussels gossip”.

Here’s David Allen Green with an analysis of the dust-up: “Even taking full account of bias and spin, the reported details of the dinner conversation are worrying, regardless of one’s view of Brexit. The details show that neither Mrs May nor others have a grasp of the Article 50 process or have engaged with the issues.” Another analysis describes it as “damning reading for those who placed their faith in Theresa May”. (FT, Telegraph, FAZ, Scotsman)

In the news

Vix slides Wall Street’s fear gauge has hit its lowest level since before the credit crisis and the broader US stock market inched closer to a new all-time high on Monday. “It has been a surprising development this year that with all the uncertainties we would be looking at the least volatile four-month start to a year in several decades,” one analyst said. (FT)

Trump would like to meet Kim Jong Un The US president has often delighted in making overtures to strongman rulers. The latest is the North Korean leader, who Donald Trump said he would be “honoured” to meet. Meanwhile, his commerce secretary Wilbur Ross attempted to row back Mr Trump’s comments that China’s help on the issue of Pyongyang’s missile tests was more important than trade issues between Beijing and Washington. (FT, Reuters)

Tencent nips at Alibaba’s heels The one-time underdog is snatching market share in China’s $5.5tn mobile payments market from rival Alibaba. It is a war for dominance in a sector more than 50 times bigger than that of the US. (FT)

Hamas tries to soften image The Palestinian militant group has published a new policy document — the only one since its founding charter. It declares for the first time a willingness to accept an interim Palestinian state within pre-1967 boundaries, without recognising Israel. Analysts say the decision is aimed at improving relations with the outside world. (BBC)

‘Bomad’ now in top 10 The Bank of Mum and Dad has unofficially become Britain’s ninth-biggest mortgage lender. Loans and gifts from family or friends have increased 30 per cent this year to £6.5bn as house prices keep rising. (FT)

It’s a big day for

Apple Stock in the world’s most valuable company surged to a new record on Monday, as expectations run high ahead of its quarterly results. (FT)

German-Russian relations Angela Merkel’s first visit to Russia to see Vladimir Putin in two years offers only slim hopes of easing the tensions between the two countries. (FT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s Week Ahead.

Food for thought

Facebook’s fake news battle The social media giant has come under fierce criticism for influencing the US election by failing to police the fake news that has proliferated on its platform. Now it has hired an army of fact-checkers — but that does not appear to be enough. (FT)

Have you been in the back of a police van in Moscow? OVD-Info would like to know. The self-described “start-up” to monitor political oppression has served as a one-stop shop for digging up information on political prosecutions in Russia for several years. The company has been subject to threats and cyber attacks as new protests spring up across the country ahead of a 2018 presidential election. (WaPo)

Lord of the Fyre Flies The inaugural Fyre Festival last month was billed as an exclusive, luxury music festival on an island in the Bahamas. Instead the rich tourists, some of whom forked out six-figure sums for ticket packages, were forced to form a tent city and fight to find food, water and blankets. Now a $100mn lawsuit has been filed against the organisers. (Bloomberg)

Keep cool and carry on The Japanese government began its annual “Cool Biz” campaign this week, encouraging workers to dress casually to help limit the use of air conditioning for energy saving. The initiative to set air conditioners at 28C at home and offices runs until the end of September and bureaucrats are encouraged to wear Hawaiian shirts. (Mainichi)

How to fight hidden air pollutants at home More than 9,000 Londoners die prematurely each year due to long-term exposure to air pollution, according to a report published in 2015. Yet if all this sends you running home for cover, think again. Our homes can actually be more polluted than the city’s streets. (FT)

Video of the day

Macron v Le Pen: policy comparisons The French presidential election has turned into a binary contest between two political outsiders, one a staunch defender of the postwar liberal order and the other a fierce populist intent on tearing it down. (FT)