Fat cat frat boys take on the worst of banking and tech

Another week, another culture scandal at a Californian technology company. This time, it was SoFi, the largest online lender in the US. After the company was hit by lawsuits alleging sexual harassment and unfair work practices, co-founder and chief executive Mike Cagney said he would step down because litigation and negative press had “become a distraction”.

Within days, the New York Times followed with claims from more than 30 employees that Mr Cagney and other managers had made sexual comments, propositioned and touched employees at SoFi’s headquarters. “It was a frat house,” one said. “You would find people having sex in their cars and in the parking lot.”

The article also described employee concerns about lending practices and alleged that investors had been misled over a 2012 financing.

SoFi complained in a public blog about “inaccuracies” in the Times report, but focused on defending its lending practices. The lender said it had already started an internal investigation into “allegations of sexual harassment and other improper activities. Swift and severe action will be taken in any instances substantiated by the investigation.”

By Friday, the SoFi said Mr Cagney would leave the company, “effective immediately”.

The troubles at SoFi come 15 months after the chief executive of one of its biggest rivals, LendingClub, was forced out in a governance scandal. Investors lost confidence in founder Renaud Laplanche after it emerged that loans with doctored dates had been sold to investment bank Jefferies and that Mr Laplanche’s family had taken out loans to boost volumes just months before a fundraising closed. He also failed to disclose personal interests in a fund that LendingClub had been considering as an investment.

SoFi and LendingClub are two of the biggest companies emerging from the new fintech sector, which is seeking to disrupt financial services by using algorithms, artificial intelligence and digital apps. The idea was to tap the brio of the tech sector to find innovative, customer-friendly alternatives to banks that have lost customer trust and been forced to become newly cautious in the wake of the financial crisis.

If the allegations are true, SoFi and LendingClub have many of banking’s worst attributes with Silicon Valley’s warts layered on top.

The financial sector has a long history of gender equity issues — all of the major Wall Street banks have had to settle gender discrimination claims. But the claims against SoFi, like Uber before it, take the alleged boorishness to a whole new level.

Meanwhile, the allegations of doctored loans and conflicts of interest at LendingClub were reminiscent of some of the excesses of the bankers who fed the subprime mortgage market.

Both companies’ business models seem to follow the tech paradigm of build market share first and worry about profitability later. LendingClub expects to make a loss this year, and its shares are down more than 60 per cent from its 2014 float price. SoFi, which is private, says it had $62m in earnings before nasties in the second quarter. But those are “adjusted” numbers rather than net.

Both groups are also heavily dependent on generating new lending at a time when interest rates are starting to rise.

What a disappointment it would be if fintech, rather than using tech to improve banking, turned out to be the worst of both worlds.

brooke.masters@ft.com