Hundreds of sub-postmasters have won a major victory in their long-running legal battle with the Post Office when a High Court judge ruled that the Horizon accounting IT system they had been forced to use was not “remotely robust”.

The decision is a key step in the 550 sub-postmasters’ attempt to overturn convictions of fraud or theft in relation to their use of Horizon.

It follows a £57.7m settlement the Post Office reached last week with the sub-postmasters, who run Post Office franchises across the UK, over faults in Horizon. The Post Office apologised to claimants who blamed faults in the IT system for some of them being left bankrupt or imprisoned.

Mr Justice Peter Fraser said on Monday that the original version of Horizon, first introduced in 2000, was not “remotely robust” and that even an early updated online version suffered from a number of severe bugs and errors. He said he accepted that this led to a “significant and material risk” of branch accounts suffering from “bugs, errors and defects”.

The judge also said he would refer Fujitsu, the provider of the Horizon system, to the director of public prosecutions for possible further action, according to reports from the court.

The Justice for Sub-Postmasters Alliance, a campaign group, said “what hundreds of sub-postmasters have been saying since [ . . .] circa 2000, has been upheld in court findings handed down at the High Court.”

The sub-postmasters first sued the Post Office in the High Court in April 2016, with claims that they had been wrongly accused of theft, fraud and false accounting.

In his 400-page ruling, Mr Justice Fraser was scathing about how the Post Office dealt with the case, stating that the company’s approach amounted “to bare assertions and denials that ignore what has actually occurred”. He also remarked that the Post Office board of directors was told in July 2016 “that its own IT was not fit for purpose”.

Tim Parker, Post Office chairman, said that the judgment “makes findings about previous versions of the system and past behaviours which further demonstrate the importance of the changes we must make in our business, particularly the ways in which we support our postmasters”.

Post Office chief executive Nick Read said that the Post Office was working to place “postmasters and our customers at the centre of the business”.

Fujitsu, which operated Horizon, was not a defendant in the case. However Mr Justice Fraser said that Fujitsu’s publicly stated position on the robustness of Horizon did not match statements referring to multiple bugs. He rejected the Post Office’s conclusion that Fujitsu was a “thorough, professional and conscientious” organisation which properly investigated problems.

A spokesperson for Fujitsu said “While Fujitsu was not a party to the litigation, we take this judgment very seriously and will now review the findings in detail.”

