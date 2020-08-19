Oracle has entered the race to acquire TikTok, EU leaders lined up to urge the Vladimir Putin to help steer Belarus out of its political crisis, and the US postmaster-general has reversed course on a series of controversial cost-cutting measures after Democrats claimed that they would hinder postal voting in the presidential election. Plus, a look at why special purpose acquisition companies are on the increase.
Oracle enters race to buy TikTok’s US operations
https://www.ft.com/content/272cfc69-b268-45ac-88d6-d55821f27e78
Putin warns western leaders over ‘meddling’ in Belarus
https://www.ft.com/content/f96fdf91-6826-4af2-923d-ff14947fcd15
US postal service delays cutbacks over election fears
https://www.ft.com/content/2fb59ebf-4e84-4ce6-ab8d-6f1a7dc1a058
Can Spacs shake off their bad reputation?
https://www.ft.com/content/6eb655a2-21f5-4313-b287-964a63dd88b3
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published