Oracle has entered the race to acquire TikTok, EU leaders lined up to urge the Vladimir Putin to help steer Belarus out of its political crisis, and the US postmaster-general has reversed course on a series of controversial cost-cutting measures after Democrats claimed that they would hinder postal voting in the presidential election. Plus, a look at why special purpose acquisition companies are on the increase.









Oracle enters race to buy TikTok’s US operations

https://www.ft.com/content/272cfc69-b268-45ac-88d6-d55821f27e78





Putin warns western leaders over ‘meddling’ in Belarus

https://www.ft.com/content/f96fdf91-6826-4af2-923d-ff14947fcd15





US postal service delays cutbacks over election fears

https://www.ft.com/content/2fb59ebf-4e84-4ce6-ab8d-6f1a7dc1a058





Can Spacs shake off their bad reputation?

https://www.ft.com/content/6eb655a2-21f5-4313-b287-964a63dd88b3

