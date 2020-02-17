Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Investors have begun to shun companies that make their money from fossil fuels because of concerns about global warming. So what does this mean for the oil and gas companies whose future profits depend on continuing to exploit the hydrocarbon assets they have acquired around the world? Pilita Clark discusses the implications with Lex columnist Alan Livsey and energy editor David Sheppard. Read Alan's analysis here

Contributors: Pilita Clark, business columnist, Alan Livsey, Lex columnist, and David Sheppard, energy editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

