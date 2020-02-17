Investors have begun to shun companies that make their money from fossil fuels because of concerns about global warming. So what does this mean for the oil and gas companies whose future profits depend on continuing to exploit the hydrocarbon assets they have acquired around the world? Pilita Clark discusses the implications with Lex columnist Alan Livsey and energy editor David Sheppard. Read Alan's analysis here
Contributors: Pilita Clark, business columnist, Alan Livsey, Lex columnist, and David Sheppard, energy editor. Producer: Fiona Symon
