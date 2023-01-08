Adventures to get the pulse racing

FT SeriesAdventures to get the pulse racingHow to run, walk, cycle and ski yourself fit this year© Pierre David/SatisfyHow to gear up for a winter hikeEssential kit for roaming and rambling new New destinations for ski nirvanaColorado chalets, curative retreats and a ‘slope-to-sea’ expedition in GreenlandThe best kit for winter runners23 buys to get you going and glowingFive incredible walks around the worldThe trails worth travelling for, from Sri Lanka to ScotlandThe UK’s best winter walksPull on your hiking boots and hit these scenic trailsThe indy brands starting a running revolutionA design-led take is changing the distance-wear market. And there isn’t a trefoil or a tick in sight14 of the best bike upgradesBoost your ride with investment-worthy cycle hacks – from 3D-printed saddles to Tour de France-tested wheelsetsIn Shackleton’s footsteps – a polar adventure A new tranche of adventure holidays in honour of the explorer offers one-in-a-lifetime thrills – and tear-inducing chills