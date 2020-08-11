Time Out has published its first magazine following a pandemic freeze, but warned that its free printed listings on local urban life are likely to disappear from many of the 40 cities it used to serve.

Julio Bruno, the group’s chief executive, told the Financial Times that the 52-year-old magazine planned to resume print distribution only in London, where the title appeared on Tuesday for the first time in six months, Madrid and Barcelona. The company will instead focus on its digital platform and food markets.

The group is unlikely to resume printing in the US and Portugal, with other territories under review by management.

“We’ll have to see what the public and advertisers want,” Mr Bruno said.

London-listed Time Out sits between media and hospitality, two of the industries worst affected as leisure spending ground to a halt during lockdowns, hitting advertisers as well as restaurateurs. Since February, the company’s market value has dropped by two-thirds.

The first edition of Time Out magazine in London, August 12 1968 © Time Out Special print edition to commemorate founder Tony Elliott, August 11 2020 © Time Out

Mr Bruno called Time Out’s position a “double whammy” but said that its oldest food market in Lisbon had last week returned to profitability — a “ray of hope”. Another good sign was that London, the company’s strongest print advertising market before the pandemic hit, was “beginning to pick up a little bit”.

The company, which was lossmaking before the pandemic, held £13m in net cash at the end of last year and in June raised an additional £47m through issuing new shares. It is seeking to reduce costs and is cutting jobs but would not comment on figures as consultations with staff are still in progress. It said it had 402 employees before the restructuring began.

Four of its food markets — in Lisbon, Boston, New York and Montreal — had, however, reopened and the company said it was hiring to restaff them.

“I am worried [about the future of the hospitality industry] but even if we don’t shake hands or hug as much, people will keep going out because it’s unnatural to keep people at home,” Mr Bruno said.

Time Out, which during the pandemic rebranded as Time In and pivoted to covering news on how venues, restaurants and cafés were faring during the pandemic, last year made a pre-tax loss of £20.5m. Net revenues were £63m, helped by its rapidly expanding food markets business.

Print has become the company’s “smallest part” with digital advertising since last year accounting for the biggest chunk of brands’ spending on the iconic magazine, at £16.4m in sales compared with £14.8m for print.

The magazine’s digital presence has over the years become far larger than the magazine, and it offers digital listings and various events in more than 328 cities in 58 countries, which it will continue to do.

The company will publish 250,000 issues of its most recent print edition in London, which will restart as a monthly, compared with the 310,000 copies it used to distribute weekly before the pandemic.



