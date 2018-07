Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Ten years after the financial crisis, The Lehman Trilogy, a play by Stefano Massini, has opened in London. We chat to FT comment editor Brooke Masters and theatre critic Sarah Hemming about what happened then and what we see on stage. Plus: Gris speaks to provocative filmmaker Lauren Greenfield about her new documentary Generation Wealth