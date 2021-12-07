Test episode Dec 7
News features and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News in Focus is produced by Fiona Symon. See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Receive free News in Focus updates
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest News in Focus news every morning.
Test
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on News in Focus when a new story is published