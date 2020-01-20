Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

US government-funded technology companies have recorded an increase in the use of circumvention software in Iran in recent weeks, the UK’s pledge to diverge from EU rules after Brexit has provoked alarm in Brussels, and a successful emergency escape simulation puts SpaceX on track for a launch with Nasa astronauts. Plus, the FT’s Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson explains how climate change and Big Tech will drive the agenda at this year’s World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos.

