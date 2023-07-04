The UK’s financial watchdog has summoned bank chief executives to address concerns that savings rates are lagging behind the surging cost of mortgages, Internet brand, Yahoo, is planning a return to the public markets, and the FT has released an investigation into sexual allegations toward celebrated architect, David Adjaye. Plus, the FT’s Africa editor, David Pilling, takes us to one of the biggest rainforests in the world.

Mentioned in this podcast:

UK watchdog summons bank bosses to address ‘profiteering’ claim

Yahoo plots return to public markets

Sir David Adjaye: the celebrated architect accused of sexual misconduct

In search of the ‘village of the elephants’, deep in the central African rainforest

