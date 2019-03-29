Theresa May sat grim-faced when the result of her latest parliamentary humiliation was announced. MPs voted by 344 to 286 to reject her EU withdrawal treaty, as pro-Leave supporters besieged Westminster to protest at the Brexit deadlock.

For now Britain is going nowhere. Mrs May, prime minister of a deeply divided and increasingly angry country, spoke of her “profound regret” that MPs had been unable to agree a way forward on Brexit. Defeat, she added, carried “grave implications”.

Britain was supposed to leave the EU at 11pm on Friday; instead Mrs May now confronts a set of grim options on how to proceed, all of which run serious political risks for the prime minister and her Conservative party.

Mrs May faces the conundrum of how to take Britain out of the EU when a hard core of almost 40 Eurosceptic Tory and Democratic Unionist party MPs refuse to back her exit plan, even when asked to vote on what was meant to be Brexit day.

When the history of Brexit is written, this may be seen as the moment when Brexiters killed their own project. Already Mrs May is looking beyond them and the possibility that she might have to embark on a very different path.

Inside Downing Street there is increasing talk that a general election is the only way out of the impasse, even though Mrs May’s allies say the prime minister thinks such a poll “is not in the national interest”.

In the claustrophobic atmosphere at Westminster, Mrs May might hanker for the fresh air of the campaign trail. Opinion polls suggest she might even win.

To secure a snap election, Mrs May would need two-thirds of MPs to vote for a House of Commons motion to dissolve parliament, as required by legislation. Opposition parties would support the motion, so such a route is technically feasible.

But the problems are considerable. Would her party allow Mrs May to lead the Conservatives into an election, she having just turned herself into a lame duck by promising to quit the moment that Brexit was settled? What would the Tory manifesto say about Brexit?

Europhile ministers say a snap election is not what Mrs May has in mind when she said on Friday that “we are reaching the limits of this process in this House”; rather that she was talking about adopting a new approach.

The next key moment in the Brexit saga comes on Monday when MPs take part in the second round of “indicative votes” intended to test support for alternatives to Mrs May’s exit plan — notably a softer form of exit.

Although no Commons majority emerged for any of the eight options put to such votes last Wednesday, some ministers believe that MPs could “coalesce around a way forward” on Monday. This would probably feature a customs union between the UK and the EU, and possibly membership of the bloc’s single market.

Mrs May has set her face against both options not least because, if she were to pursue a softer Brexit course, it would infuriate Eurosceptic Conservatives.

“We wouldn’t turn up for any votes,” said one member of the pro-Brexit European Research Group of Tory MPs. “We’d stay in the pub.” Pro-Brexit ministers might resign, the party would become unmanageable, government business in the Commons could grind to a halt.

To push through a softer Brexit, Mrs May would need Labour to support her withdrawal treaty — a prerequisite of any exit deal — on condition that she would then seek a long-term partnership with the EU based on the customs union and single market.

“I think it would be difficult for her not to do it,” said one Europhile minister, noting that parliament could legislate to instruct the prime minister to negotiate a different sort of Brexit.

But were Eurosceptic Tories to go “on strike” in parliament, Mrs May would have to rely on Labour votes on Brexit legislation night after night in the Commons. “We might not be seen as a reliable partner,” said one Labour whip.

If Mrs May refused to implement the will of parliament, she could always resign. But it would be hard to see her successor, especially a Brexiter such as Boris Johnson, being able to deliver a softer Brexit either.

That route might, therefore, inexorably lead to a general election. Indeed the very threat of a poll might put pressure on Eurosceptic Tories and the DUP to finally drop their opposition to Mrs May’s deal.

The Northern Ireland unionists have a particular reason to fear a Labour victory: party leader Jeremy Corbyn is a strong supporter of the nationalist cause. By contrast, the DUP currently has immense leverage over Mrs May’s minority government.

If Mrs May was forced to hold an election or was instructed by parliament to pursue a softer Brexit, both would require the EU to grant Britain a long extension to the Article 50 exit process at a special Brussels summit on April 10.

That would in turn require Britain to take part in European Parliament elections on May 23 — a move that would be anathema to Mrs May. The poll, if it took place, would put a magnifying glass to the anger and division gripping the country on Brexit.

Given the difficulties, Mrs May is likely to give her Brexit deal, rejected on three occasions in the Commons, one more chance. “We are making some progress,” said one of Mrs May’s allies, noting the margin of defeat has fallen from 230, to 149 to 58.

The idea of “one more heave” would require Mrs May to find a way of winning over Eurosceptic Tories and the DUP if it were to stand any chance of success. Commons Speaker John Bercow would also have to be persuaded to allow a fourth vote on her exit plan.

One option being considered by Downing Street would be to allow a Commons “run-off” between whatever softer Brexit option is favoured by MPs and the prime minister’s deal. Given Mrs May’s recent run, few would bet on her winning such a vote.