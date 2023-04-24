This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Case study: UK car industry

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Jaguar Land Rover pledges £15bn investment in electric vehicles

Construct a demand and supply diagram to show the effect of the shortage of semi conductors on the price of cars

Assess two potential impacts for JRL of failing to meet emissions targets

Assess the resource management implications to JLR if it obtains financial assistance from the UK government for a battery factory

Other than government incentives, assess two factors that JLR could consider when deciding on a production location for its EV battery factory

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy