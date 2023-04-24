© Don and Melinda Crawford/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme.

Specification:

  • Case study: UK car industry

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Jaguar Land Rover pledges £15bn investment in electric vehicles

  • Construct a demand and supply diagram to show the effect of the shortage of semi conductors on the price of cars

  • Assess two potential impacts for JRL of failing to meet emissions targets 

  • Assess the resource management implications to JLR if it obtains financial assistance from the UK government for a battery factory 

  • Other than government incentives, assess two factors that JLR could consider when deciding on a production location for its EV battery factory

Peter McGinn, Harton Academy

