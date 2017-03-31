Superslow broadband hobbles progress throughout the UK

In the village in which I live in Somerset, in the south-west of England, there is no mobile signal and barely any broadband. With a minimum speed guarantee of half a megabit per second over a landline, children are forced to do their homework at school and farmers lodging government forms have to travel to the nearest big town.

Families do not want to return to B&Bs, how ever beautiful the rural Exmoor landscape, because their children refuse to spend a holiday without wifi. Businesses have to start up elsewhere, put off by the lack of communications infrastructure that customers and suppliers now demand as a given.