Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

https://www.ft.com/content/5418e790-754e-4421-a7d2-99fd610466c3

Federal Reserve officials expect to raise interest rates three times next year, and investors are piling into inflation-linked assets in a bet that consumer prices will continue to soar. Plus, the FT’s law courts correspondent, Jane Croft, tells the tale of a money laundering conviction that started with garbage bags stuffed with cash.

Fed officials expect three rate rises next year in hawkish pivot on inflation

https://www.ft.com/content/834e773c-0bf6-4510-87d3-123a5d040c05

Investors pour billions of dollars into inflation-linked assets - with Kate Duguid

https://www.ft.com/content/76122770-a4ac-4cee-a045-fc1a298c1d5e

NatWest fined £265m for money laundering failures - with Jane Croft

https://www.ft.com/content/f080cc09-62bc-4898-9814-ee7759d80cd7

M&S sues discounter Aldi over ‘copycat’ Christmas gin

https://www.ft.com/content/ffccedd3-db95-4e5e-8641-d0cb9caeff81

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann and Michael Bruning. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.