Troubled UK café chain Patisserie Valerie on Wednesday revealed it had awarded millions of pounds of share bonuses to its two top executives without notifying shareholders.

Half of the undisclosed awards were exercised by Paul May, chief executive, and Chris Marsh, finance director, just three months before the fast-growing group suspended its shares after uncovering “significant, and potentially fraudulent” accounting irregularities. The two made £1.7m in profits on the sale of those options, exercised on July 20.

Mr Marsh was suspended from the company earlier this month and was later arrested and released on bail without charges; the group has revealed it had net debt of nearly £10m rather than the £28m of cash previously recorded.

The company had previously disclosed it granted Mr May 1m share options and Mr Marsh 666,666 in 2014. In an official stock market announcement on Wednesday, Patisserie Valerie reported the same number of options were also awarded in 2015 and 2016.

All of the awards were made as part of the company’s 2014 long-term incentive plan but only the 2014 tranche had been made public. Earlier this week, the Financial Times reported the 2015 share award, which had not been publicly disclosed.

Patisserie Valerie, audited by Grant Thornton, said on Wednesday it did not know why the 2015 and 2016 share options had not been “appropriately disclosed and accounted for in its financial statements” but was seeking to understand this as part of an ongoing internal investigation.

Although the 2015 options were sold at a profit in July, the company did not disclose what the 2016 options were worth, stating they were “now considered by the company as being unlikely to become exercisable under the rules” of the incentive plan.

Chris Boxall, co-founder of Fundamental Asset Management and a small shareholder in Patisserie Valerie, said the failure to disclose the share options was “very unusual”.

“Evidently the fact that the 2015 awards of 1,666,666 shares were exercised at 316p in July 2018 now looks very bad indeed. Another matter for the solicitors to consider,” Mr Boxall said.

The sale of the original tranche of options granted in 2014 made Mr May and Mr Marsh a total profit of £2.9m before dealing costs and tax. They were allowed to sell the shares because they had hit profit targets that may now have to be revised.

The latest disclosures raise new questions about the role of chairman and entrepreneur Luke Johnson. He has been head of the remuneration committee, which sets pay, since the company listed in 2014.

Shareholders are already at loggerheads about whether to ditch Mr Johnson’s internal review of the company’s irregularities in favour of an independent investigation.

Gerry Brown, a corporate governance specialist, said shareholders would likely be troubled by the new disclosure. “This is a public company and transparency with investors and shareholders is extremely important,” he said. “Shareholders should certainly have been made aware of [the awards].”

Britain’s accounting watchdog, the Financial Reporting Council, told the Financial Times it was “looking into this matter carefully and will give full consideration to further action as more facts become available.”

Since Patisserie Valerie’s problems came to light two weeks ago, Mr Johnson has injected £20m to keep the company afloat and shareholders have backed a deeply discounted share sale.

Toby Belsom, head of research at lobby group ShareAction, said: “The fact that shareholders weren’t informed of extra share options made to the directors is just bad corporate governance, plain and simple. It means they didn’t have the full facts to assess the company’s financial health.”

Sarah Wilson, chief executive of shareholder advisory company Minerva Analytics, added it raised “serious concerns” about the culture of controls at the company and the work of its “nominated adviser” Canaccord Genuity, a stock exchange-approved corporate finance adviser.

The company also announced on Wednesday that the High Court had dismissed a petition from HM Revenue & Customs to liquidate the company over £1.14m of unpaid tax.

Patisserie Valerie and the London Stock Exchange made no further comment.