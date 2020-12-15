She earns a six-figure salary working an 80-hour week on Wall Street, but twenty-something Anna spends her spare moments dreaming about starting her own business.

In this week’s Money Clinic podcast, she chats to presenter Claer Barrett about the challenge of resisting “lifestyle creep” — the pressure to spend more as you earn more — in New York City. But how much will she need to save up to support herself if she quits to pursue her passion project?

Experts Bola Sokunbi, founder of Clever Girl Finance, and Emilie Bellet, founder of Vestpod, share stories of how they quit high-flying jobs to launch their own personal finance platforms — and have plenty of tips for listeners who are tempted to go it alone.

If you would like to talk to Claer for a future podcast episode, email the Money Clinic team money@ft.com with a brief description of your story. Follow Claer on Twitter and Instagram @Claerb and read her weekly Serious Money column in the FT Money section of the FT Weekend newspaper.