It is the big day. Millions have until 10pm to cast their vote in the UK's third general election in less than five years. Boris Johnson's Conservative party have led in opinion polls since the election was called five weeks ago.

It has been a bruising campaign as politicians have jostled for attention -- the right sort -- from voters as 650 seats in the House of Commons are in contention. Many incumbent MPs have stood down so more than 50 seats are up for grabs.

Britain decides.