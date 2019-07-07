Greeks voted on Sunday in a snap general election expected to bring the centre-right New Democracy party back to power with an outright majority after almost a decade of rule by fragile coalition governments.

Kyriakos Mitsotakis, ND’s leader, was cheered by supporters shouting “here’s the prime minister” as he cast his vote in a leftwing Athens neighbourhood that swung to the conservatives at the European Parliament elections in May.

Opinion polls published last week showed New Democracy leading the leftwing Syriza party of Alexis Tsipras, the prime minister, by 8-10 percentage points.

Depending on how many small parties attain the 3 per cent of the vote threshold for entering parliament, ND will probably control between 155 and 165 seats in the 300-member parliament, according to pollsters.

Greece’s eight-year recession saw a 25 per cent fall in national output and a wave of emigration by young skilled workers. It was marked, too, by political instability, with successive governments teaming up with ideological opponents to try to implement reforms agreed under three successive international bailouts by the EU and the International Monetary Fund.

Syriza governed in partnership with Independent Greeks, a small rightwing nationalist party, which backed tight fiscal measures agreed with the creditors but balked at implementing structural reforms.

Mr Tsipras called the election four months early after Syriza trailed behind ND by 9.3 percentage points in the European Parliament election, giving up his hopes of becoming the first Greek leader in decades to serve a full four-year term.

Voters were angered by Mr Tsipras’ failure to deliver a promise of a swift return to prosperity after his government successfully completed Greece’s €86bn bailout last year. High tax rates have eroded middle-class incomes while unemployment is stuck at around 18 per cent of the workforce, the highest in the eurozone.

While yields on Greek bonds have fallen dramatically in the past few months, the economy is growing more slowly than forecast and investors remain wary. The country is still under close surveillance by the bailout creditors, with a backlog of structural reforms yet to be carried out.

Official growth projections of around 2.5 per cent of gross domestic product this year have been cut to less than 2 per cent. Greece’s central bank forecasts growth of 1.9 per cent in 2019, unchanged from last year.