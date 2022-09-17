This week we discuss how young people view the late Queen Elizabeth with journalist Imogen West-Knights and our own producer Lulu Smyth. For many Millennials and Gen Zers, the first royal succession in 70 years is also the first time they’ve considered their stance on the monarchy more broadly. And it’s eliciting some mixed feelings. Then, we explore how we’re spending money on culture now. The FT’s US business editor Andrew Edgecliffe-Johnson explains all the ways our post-pandemic restlessness is colliding with growing inflation. It turns out we’re now more discerning in how we stay in and how we go out.

