How to find happiness – a 7-point plan From yuzu fruit to yoga, and from gardening to Goethe, these ideas should put a smile on your face © Getty Images Freshly squeezed sunshine: the unquenchable zest of the yuzu fruitThis ugly cousin of the lemon is a killer ingredient in spirit-lifting baths, teas, sodas, liqueurs and beers A step into the light? Peace through artThere is no better way to lift the spirits, to soothe a troubled soul or a broken mind. But is that always true? The therapeutic value of gardeningHow horticulture helps the mental health of everyone from prisoners to war veterans ‘Design should make people happy’Designer Martin Brudnizki’s new feelgood furniture collection channels the playful maximalism of the Swedish Grace design movement Can We Be Happier? — yes, but it’s not about wealthRichard Layard’s manifesto for wellbeing urges us to focus on trust and relationships R&R or rigorous detox? Eight recommendations for a holistic resetWhere style leaders go for yoga, meditation and healing sound baths Eight little but life-enhancing gadgets From a flipping good new folding phone to hair straighteners, it’s the small things that count