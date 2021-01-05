How to find happiness – a 7-point plan

From yuzu fruit to yoga, and from gardening to Goethe, these ideas should put a smile on your face

Freshly squeezed sunshine: the unquenchable zest of the yuzu fruit

This ugly cousin of the lemon is a killer ingredient in spirit-lifting baths, teas, sodas, liqueurs and beers

A step into the light? Peace through art

There is no better way to lift the spirits, to soothe a troubled soul or a broken mind. But is that always true?

The therapeutic value of gardening

How horticulture helps the mental health of everyone from prisoners to war veterans

‘Design should make people happy’

Designer Martin Brudnizki’s new feelgood furniture collection channels the playful maximalism of the Swedish Grace design movement 

Can We Be Happier? — yes, but it’s not about wealth

Richard Layard’s manifesto for wellbeing urges us to focus on trust and relationships

R&R or rigorous detox? Eight recommendations for a holistic reset

Where style leaders go for yoga, meditation and healing sound baths

Eight little but life-enhancing gadgets 

From a flipping good new folding phone to hair straighteners, it’s the small things that count