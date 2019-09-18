FT subscribers can click here to receive Tech Scroll Asia by email.

Hi everyone — the WeWork shock is big for SoftBank and for Asian tech as a whole. Elsewhere, Apple has entered India’s video streaming market, Huawei is losing out in Japan and BlackBerry is betting on privacy concerns to gain market share in the region. Check out the double-digit slump in electric vehicle sales in China and the Japanese billionaire who wants to hitch a ride on Elon Musk’s moon voyage. Also, will AI help us find love?

The Big Story

A SoftBank-sized chill is sweeping through Asian start-up valuations. As the fund’s oversized bet on flexible workspace provider WeWork sours, investors are bracing for writedowns in the value of SoftBank-invested start-ups, according to this analysis in the Financial Times. This is a big deal because the SoftBank tech ecosystem spans all of Asia and embraces many well known names.

The next shoe may already be dropping. Bloomberg reports that the backers of SoftBank’s $97bn Vision Fund are now reconsidering how much to commit to its next investment vehicle, the ambitious Vision Fund II.

Key implications: The WeWork debacle is all about inflated valuations. The company achieved a $47bn valuation at a SoftBank fundraising in January this year, but shelved its planned initial public offering this week after testing investor appetite for new shares that valued the company at $15bn to $18bn.

The valuation haemorrhage prompted investors to ask how many other start-ups in the SoftBank portfolio have similarly inflated values. Critics say there is no way to verify the numbers that SoftBank has assigned to its portfolio companies. Scrutiny is being directed at several, including the recent valuation surge of Oyo, the Indian hotel chain.

Upshot: A stronger emphasis on profitability is zipping through Asia’s start-up scene, increasingly turning the mood from go-go to go-slow. Bukalapak, the Indonesian ecommerce company, announced a round of job cuts this month as it shifted its strategy from growth to sustainability. This shift is set to become more commonplace, along with a sterner focus on due diligence.

Mercedes’ top 10

A round-up of the week’s best tech stories from the FT’s Asia tech reporter Mercedes Ruehl.

Japan was the fifth-largest market for Huawei phones in 2018, but that ranking could slip next year. NTT DoCoMo, the country’s largest mobile carrier, will not sell Huawei phones for its 5G network because of the risk they won’t have Google-related apps. Read the Nikkei Asian Review scoop here. Will AI help us to find love or make us more lonely? Science promises to minimise risk in the alchemy of choosing a partner. One (weird sounding) device that incorporates complex senses is being called the “Kissenger” — a portmanteau of “kiss” and “messenger”. Read more here. Huawei’s response to US sanctions continues. It is spending $1.5bn to recruit software developers for its computing platforms and offering to share its 5G technology as it seeks new partners. It is also upping the ante in cloud computing in a challenge to Alibaba and Tencent. Apple has entered India’s video streaming market — one that is tipped to have 500m video subscribers by 2023. The US group may be wise to focus on content and not price. Acquisitions of south-east Asian technology start-ups more than doubled in the first half of the year. But that’s nothing compared with new research on the estimated number of exits coming over the next five years. Shanghai took a critical step this week towards widespread adoption of autonomous vehicles. It became the first Chinese city to issue permits allowing self-driving cars to carry passengers and freight. Remember how BlackBerry went from being a one-time mobile giant to a cyber security company? It is now betting on privacy concerns to gain market share in Asia. This is a must-read piece in the Wall Street Journal that explains how the difficulty in selling toilet paper in Vietnam is indicative of Alibaba’s struggle to translate domestic domination into international success. Is TikTok, one of the world’s most downloaded apps for the past 18 months, China’s most effective weapon in the global information war? Where will humans live if the Earth becomes uninhabitable? The Moon, Mars . . . or huge spinning cylinders that closely mimic our planet, but are actually in orbit around it?

When sages speak

Excellent podcast here with Graham Brown on the financial dynamics of tech disruption in Asia. Paul Shulte of Shulte Research explains how Asia’s emerging fintech firms are preparing to eat the big banks’ lunch. This could well be one of the first world-shaking disruptions to come, at least partly, out of Asia’s tech cauldron.

on the financial dynamics of tech disruption in Asia. of explains how Asia’s emerging fintech firms are preparing to eat the big banks’ lunch. This could well be one of the first world-shaking disruptions to come, at least partly, out of Asia’s tech cauldron. Nice report here from Joy Dantong Ma on China’s big bet on AI Chips. AI chips make up just 1 per cent of global semiconductor sales — but are expected to take a much bigger market share in coming years. China, having largely failed to catch up with the US in traditional chips, sees this new technology as its chance.

on China’s big bet on AI Chips. AI chips make up just 1 per cent of global semiconductor sales — but are expected to take a much bigger market share in coming years. China, having largely failed to catch up with the US in traditional chips, sees this new technology as its chance. This is a key report for those interested in the US-China tech rivalry. James Lewis of CSIS does chapter and verse on tech transfers to China and dissects policy options for the future.

Heard by Henny

Appier is a Taiwan-based start-up that uses artificial intelligence to help businesses to improve their marketing decisions. It enables companies to predict what their customers will want to do next.

But it is what Appier wants to do next that is setting tongues wagging. The company is set to list in Japan, according to sources. This is unusual for two main reasons. First, Asian tech companies generally choose the US or Hong Kong — if not their own home markets — for their IPOs.

Second, portfolio investors are casting a more sceptical eye towards tech listings in the aftermath of the WeWork debacle, especially if they struggle to make a profit. But investors say that Appier’s revenues and pipeline are strong. They forecast that the company will turn profitable even as it invests heavily in expanding its business.

In the spotlight

The founder of Japan’s largest online fashion retailer, Yusaku Maezawa, last week pulled the plug on his 20-year quest to create a global apparel giant that rivals Fast Retailing, the parent of Uniqlo, and Inditex, known for its Zara stores.

The company he founded, Zozo, the operator of Zozotown, announced an agreement to sell itself to Yahoo Japan, part of the SoftBank Group.

His pursuit of a global clothing empire had hit hard times. But the sale of a 30 per cent stake in Zozo will get him $2.2bn, creating a decent launch pad for his next venture. Mr Maezawa wants to become Elon Musk’s first private passenger for a flight around the moon.

Zozo’s shares jumped 19 per cent on the news of his departure.

Smart data

Electric vehicle sales in China, the world’s largest car market, are slumping. After seeing their first monthly decline in July, sales of EVs then dropped by double digits in August. It’s quite a turnround from the triple-digit growth in January and shows the heavy impact of the removal of subsidies for EV manufacturers.

Tu Le, founder of Sino Auto Insights, a China-based advisory and market research firm, told Tech Scroll Asia that competition in the market was only set to intensify. “VW is launching affordable and decent EVs soon and that’s when the competition is really going to begin,” he said. “Up until now EV start-ups have been playing wiffle ball.”

Job market

You may have been wondering what Lee “Midas Touch” Fixel , the former head of private equity at hedge fund Tiger Global Management who left the group after 13 years earlier this year, is up to. The answer: investing in Indian and south-east Asian start-ups.

, the former head of private equity at hedge fund who left the group after 13 years earlier this year, is up to. The answer: investing in Indian and south-east Asian start-ups. Lim Siong Guan has joined the fintech arm of Hong Kong-listed gaming hardware manufacturer Razer as an advisory board member. Mr Lim was formerly the group president of Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.

Regulation round-up

It may no longer be just Huawei in the US’s crosshairs. A US official asserted last week that some of the biggest Chinese tech companies — Tencent, Alibaba and Baidu — were in effect arms of the Chinese government. The comments raised the prospect that the Trump administration may be considering taking action against more Chinese companies.

crosshairs. A US official asserted last week that some of the biggest tech companies — Tencent, Alibaba and Baidu — were in effect arms of the Chinese government. The comments raised the prospect that the Trump administration may be considering taking action against more Chinese companies. Two US officials have asked the Federal Communications Commission as well as national security agencies to review whether two Chinese state-owned telecom groups — China Unicom and China Telecom — should be allowed to operate in the US.

officials have asked the Federal Communications Commission as well as national security agencies to review whether two state-owned telecom groups — China Unicom and China Telecom — should be allowed to operate in the US. Japan’s government is considering tighter restrictions on foreign investment in industries it sees as key to national security — such as nuclear power and chipmaking — bringing regulation more in line with that of the US and Europe. The rules propose to cut the screening requirement from 10 per cent to 1 per cent.