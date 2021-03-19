Germany, France, Italy and Spain will resume using the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

Europe’s biggest countries are set to resume using the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after the EU drugs regulator said the jab was safe, and the US is taking a tough stance as members from the Biden administration meet with Chinese officials in Alaska. Plus, the FT’s markets editor, Katie Martin, explains why investors are reboarding airline stocks.





