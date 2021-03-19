Print this page

Germany, France, Italy and Spain will resume using the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine

Europe’s biggest countries are set to resume using the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after the EU drugs regulator said the jab was safe, and the US is taking a tough stance as members from the Biden administration meet with Chinese officials in Alaska. Plus, the FT’s markets editor, Katie Martin, explains why investors are reboarding airline stocks. 


EU drugs regulator backs ‘safe and effective’ AstraZeneca vaccine

https://www.ft.com/content/c83944d5-ad26-415f-bf34-1eba428beeb9


US signals tough stance ahead of first meeting with China

https://content.ft.com/www/b8af8a5b-591d-4721-8a6c-4da5481f3348


Airlines tap stock and bond markets as they prepare for surge in bookings

https://www.ft.com/content/2a4d69a9-3f3d-4e0e-8e82-6794bca1888a


