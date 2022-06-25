Economics class video: The extraordinary Toshiba saga
Specification:
Business growth and demergers
Click to watch the short video below and then answer the questions:
Toshiba is described as a conglomerate — what does this mean?
How does the Toshiba case study potentially show the downside of a conglomerate merger?
Examine the reasons why Toshiba would spin off its memory chip business
Using the Toshiba case study, explain the principal-agent problem
Gavin Simpson and Pete Clift, Economics In Ten podcast
