This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Business growth and demergers

Click to watch the short video below and then answer the questions:

Toshiba is described as a conglomerate — what does this mean?

How does the Toshiba case study potentially show the downside of a conglomerate merger?

Examine the reasons why Toshiba would spin off its memory chip business

Using the Toshiba case study, explain the principal-agent problem

Gavin Simpson and Pete Clift, Economics In Ten podcast