  • Business growth and demergers

  • Toshiba is described as a conglomerate — what does this mean?

  • How does the Toshiba case study potentially show the downside of a conglomerate merger?

  • Examine the reasons why Toshiba would spin off its memory chip business

  • Using the Toshiba case study, explain the principal-agent problem

Gavin Simpson and Pete Clift, Economics In Ten podcast

