Many people with lingering symptoms of Covid-19 struggle to work or have been forced to leave the workforce entirely. Plus, the FT’s capital markets correspondent, Robert Smith, talks about the lessons learned from the collapse of Greensill Capital a year later.

Long Covid: the invisible public health crisis fuelling labour shortages

