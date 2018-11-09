Theresa May has been told by her parliamentary allies the Democratic Unionist party not to “betray” Northern Ireland in the final stages of Brexit talks, in a warning shot as a final deal takes shape.

The DUP claims that Mrs May appears willing to accept a controversial EU-designed “backstop to the backstop” plan to avoid a hard border in Ireland, giving an ultimate guarantee if all other plans fail.

Arlene Foster, DUP leader, said the idea set “alarm bells ringing” in Northern Ireland, because it could see the region split from the rest of the UK by a customs border in the Irish Sea.

Mrs May depends on the support of the 10 DUP MPs for her parliamentary majority and their votes will be crucial if the prime minister is to secure a Commons majority for any deal she strikes in Brussels; she wants to hold the key vote before Christmas.

The dispute came after the prime minister wrote to the DUP leadership attempting to reassure the party that she would not put the integrity of the UK at risk, but the letter had the opposite effect.

“The EU . . . want to maintain a Northern Ireland only ‘backstop to the backstop,’ in case the future negotiations are unsuccessful,” Mrs May wrote in a letter leaked to The Times on Friday.

“I am clear that I could not accept there being any circumstances or conditions in which that “backstop to the backstop”, which would break up the UK customs territory, could come in to force.”

Mrs May and EU negotiators are developing an alternative “ UK-wide customs backstop” plan that would incorporate Northern Ireland, but Brussels has so far insisted that a Northern Ireland-specific backstop should also be included in the legal withdrawal treaty as a last resort.

Mrs Foster read Mrs May’s letter as suggesting that the “backstop to the backstop” would be in the final deal, which Mrs May hopes to conclude within the next few days.

“The prime minister’s letter raises alarm bells for those who value the integrity of our precious union, and for those who want a proper Brexit for the whole of the UK,” she said. The DUP’s Brexit spokesman Sammy Wilson went further, telling Sky News that the prime minister was guilty of a “total betrayal” and had broken “promises she made”.

Much depends on the final legal text of the withdrawal agreement; British negotiators are seeking language that gives comfort to the DUP and Tory Eurosceptics that the EU’s ultimate backstop could never be activated.

Downing Street said the letter set out the prime minister’s commitment “to never accepting any circumstances in which the UK is divided into two customs territories”. A spokesman added that “the government will not agree anything that brings about a hard border on the island of Ireland”.