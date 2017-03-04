Numis attacks Schroders’ performance figures

Numis, the influential UK broker, has accused Schroders of using “disingenuous” investment performance figures, sparking an unusual spat with Europe’s second-largest listed fund company.

Analysts at Aim-listed Numis, which has the second-highest number of brokerage clients in the UK, criticised Schroders for stating that 85 per cent of its assets had outperformed over the past five years.

The performance figure was highlighted prominently in a Schroders press release that stated 74 per cent of the FTSE 100 company’s assets outperformed their benchmark or peer group over three years, rising to 85 per cent over five years.

Numis said the published figures indicated Schroders was well placed to counteract the threat posed by the rise of passive investing, which has hurt profits and sparked outflows at many rival fund houses specialising in actively selecting stocks and bonds.

In a footnote on page five of Schroders’ press release, the company clarified it only had enough data to measure outperformance for three quarters of its assets over three years, and two-thirds of assets over five years.

This means the outperformance figures, which were released as part of the asset manager’s full-year results, only related to a maximum of 54 per cent of Schroders’ assets under management.

Numis, which earlier this year named Schroders as one of its top stock picks for 2017, said in an unusually combative report: “We critique what we felt was a disingenuous reporting of alpha.”

Peter Harrison, Schroders’ chief executive, rebuffed this criticism as unfair, as most UK-listed fund companies report their performance data in the same way. He said: “I don’t disagree that this is a very complicated area. I would be really disappointed to be criticised for disingenuous reporting because we are trying so hard to get this right.”

“I take offence at the inference we are trying to do something underhand. Being called disingenuous really winds me up.”

Numis said that Schroders added during an analyst meeting that some of the figures did not take fees into account, which means some funds may have underperformed once those charges were applied.

The brokerage said: “We do not believe these figures present a fair picture of how the [company] in aggregate may have added value, and we do not believe the data make a credible case that Schroders has a strong defence against the rise of passives.”

Numis added that Schroders should have displayed higher standards, given that Mr Harrison now chairs the Investment Association, the lobby group for fund managers, and is a UK industry leader.

“Whilst we are aware of similar performance reporting issues at many other companies, Schroders should be engaging in better practice than this to provide more representative information to its clients, shareholders, staff, peers and the regulator, especially at this time of heightened regulatory scrutiny.”

A spokesperson for Schroders said the company was “fully transparent” about how it calculates investment performance, adding that its methodology was “in line with standard industry practice”.

However, David McCann, a Numis analyst, said: “They argue that they fully disclosed all the supporting data. That is partially true, but a lot of the interesting detail is buried in the footnotes [and is] not in the headlines where 99 per cent of people will look.

“Also the point around some figures being gross of charges is not in print. That came out under questioning at the meeting.”

Peter Lenardos, an analyst at RBC, the Canadian bank, said: “I certainly think there needs to be an industry standard for reporting AUM performance.”